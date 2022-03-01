UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

