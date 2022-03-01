UBS Group AG Sells 29,531 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NYSE:YETI opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

