UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.89 ($30.21) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.77 and a 200-day moving average of €28.24. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

