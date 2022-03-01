UBS Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $239.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

