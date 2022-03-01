UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $9.94

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 107.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00022780 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $649.82 million and $653.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 98.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034477 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105835 BTC.
UMA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “
UMA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.
