Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

ETR UN01 opened at €28.50 ($32.02) on Monday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($47.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

