Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 535.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 435.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total transaction of $2,016,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,104 shares of company stock valued at $61,606,047 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.