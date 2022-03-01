Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

