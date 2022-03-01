Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $575.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Upland Software by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Upland Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

