Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.48 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.