Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Middleby were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.56.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $146.55 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

