Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AECOM were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 76.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. AECOM has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.