Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at $2,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at $22,590,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in WEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Shares of WEX opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.