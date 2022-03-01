Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UEM stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £460.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 190.05 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.07). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.40.

In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 3,337 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £7,174.55 ($9,626.39).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

