Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.15.

