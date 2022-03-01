Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $632.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after acquiring an additional 123,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.