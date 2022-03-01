VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

GDX traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 504,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,835,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

