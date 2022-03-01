VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,018,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

