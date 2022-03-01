Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $237,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.