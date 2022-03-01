Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $531,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $200.02 and a one year high of $249.46.

