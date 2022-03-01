Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vedanta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vedanta by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vedanta Profile (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.