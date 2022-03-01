Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

VTYX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

