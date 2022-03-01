Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,502 Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter valued at $115,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDSA stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

