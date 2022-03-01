Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 127.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Gold Resource Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

