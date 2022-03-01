Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Virtu Financial worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $10,437,000.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 5,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,496. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

