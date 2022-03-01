Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,018 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

