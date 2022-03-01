Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Air Lease by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

