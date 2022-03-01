Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 328.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

TC Energy stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

