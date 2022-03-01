Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,389 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

