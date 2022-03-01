Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 224,831 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,831 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 387,569 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.63 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

