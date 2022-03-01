Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.