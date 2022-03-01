Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 93,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 70,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.