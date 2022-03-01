Voya Investment Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

DHT stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

