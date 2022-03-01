Voya Investment Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 65.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.