Voya Investment Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

