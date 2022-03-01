Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAR Technology by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.99.
About PAR Technology (Get Rating)
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
