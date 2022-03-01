Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,714 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $123.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.