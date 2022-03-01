Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,714 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

