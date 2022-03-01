Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VRM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 33.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

