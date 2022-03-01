W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.