Warburg Research Analysts Give ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) a €18.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €15.00 ($16.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a 52-week high of €15.68 ($17.62). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
