Warburg Research Analysts Give ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) a €18.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €15.00 ($16.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $759.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a 52-week high of €15.68 ($17.62). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About ADVA Optical Networking (Get Rating)

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

