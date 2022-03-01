Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $377.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

