Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chevron by 728.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 401,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $144.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.