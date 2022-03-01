Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

