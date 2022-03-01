Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

MUB stock opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

