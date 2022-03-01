Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Balchem (BCPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) recently:

3/1/2022 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2022 – Balchem had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33.

Get Balchem Co alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 210.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Balchem by 13.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Balchem by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.