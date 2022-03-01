Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 11,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Welbilt by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Welbilt by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 320,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after acquiring an additional 158,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

