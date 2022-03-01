Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.
WBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 11,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.
Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welbilt (WBT)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.