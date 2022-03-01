WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 2.7% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.53. 638,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,243,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$933.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

