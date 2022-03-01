Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 814,828 Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 814,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €16.05 ($18.03) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group Spa has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($32.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.58 and a 200 day moving average of €22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

