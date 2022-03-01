Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

URTH stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $112.20 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.