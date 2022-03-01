Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 256,780 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,780 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

ALLY stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

